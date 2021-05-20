Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

HD stock opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.