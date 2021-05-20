Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

