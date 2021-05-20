Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

