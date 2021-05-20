Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.18.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

