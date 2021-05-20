Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,906. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $532.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. Research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 56,117 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.