Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.