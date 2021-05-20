Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 2,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Alumina’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

