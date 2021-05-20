ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $54.79

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.79, but opened at $50.18. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 484 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALXO. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.