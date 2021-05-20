American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.48 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.52) and the highest is ($1.82). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($7.82) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.45) to ($6.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit