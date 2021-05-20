American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.52) and the highest is ($1.82). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($7.82) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.45) to ($6.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.