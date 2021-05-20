American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Analyst Recommendations for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit