American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

