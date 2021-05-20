American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.36 million during the quarter.

