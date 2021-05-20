Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USA. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of USA opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.31.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.38 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

