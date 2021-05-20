AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $1.33 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,647,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 10.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,331,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $243.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

