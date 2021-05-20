Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $13,706.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $13,706.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

