Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $13,706.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $13,706.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 0.87.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
