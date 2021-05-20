Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.46 million.

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 75,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,062. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.87.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

