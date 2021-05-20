Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO remained flat at $$10.65 on Thursday. 217,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. Arko has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.84.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

