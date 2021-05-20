Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce $19.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.55 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $12.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -345.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,854,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after acquiring an additional 222,089 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,976 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

