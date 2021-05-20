Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Centene posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.38. 149,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,809. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.