Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.72 Billion

Brokerages predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report sales of $27.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.31 billion and the highest is $28.21 billion. Facebook reported sales of $18.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $115.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.88 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.88 billion to $148.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

FB traded up $5.02 on Friday, hitting $318.61. 17,106,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,355,334. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.13. The stock has a market cap of $903.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

