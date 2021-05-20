Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $21.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $21.70 million. First Bank posted sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $85.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,336. The company has a market cap of $260.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit