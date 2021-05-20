Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $21.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $21.70 million. First Bank posted sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $85.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,336. The company has a market cap of $260.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

