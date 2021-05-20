Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.59. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.25 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit