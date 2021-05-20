Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.59. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.25 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.