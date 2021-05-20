Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.99. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.