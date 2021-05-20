Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

MediciNova stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MediciNova by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MediciNova by 18,840.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 455,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MediciNova by 126.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 142,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MediciNova by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

