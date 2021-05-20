Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

MediciNova stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MediciNova by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MediciNova by 18,840.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 455,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MediciNova by 126.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 142,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MediciNova by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit