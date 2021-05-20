Analysts Expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Million

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce sales of $10.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.52 million and the highest is $14.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $28.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 million to $32.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.84 million, with estimates ranging from $29.44 million to $54.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

CLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CLGN opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit