Analysts Expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce sales of $10.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.52 million and the highest is $14.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $28.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 million to $32.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.84 million, with estimates ranging from $29.44 million to $54.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

CLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CLGN opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

