Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $383.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce $383.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.10 million. Lumentum reported sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,848. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Lumentum by 44.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $32,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 89.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $323,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.