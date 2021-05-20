Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.60 Million

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce $282.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $284.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $74.65. 6,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

