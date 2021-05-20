Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post sales of $974.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $767.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $19,161,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $12,617,000.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,805. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

