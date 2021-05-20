Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CG. CIBC reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.73. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

