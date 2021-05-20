Analysts Set Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) PT at $30.60

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday.

CUE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 290,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

