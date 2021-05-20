Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target at $9.94

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FRHLF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 271,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,107. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

