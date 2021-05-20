Analysts Set Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target at $88.00

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,270. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

