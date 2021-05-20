Analysts Set Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Price Target at GBX 211.25

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.25 ($2.76).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, February 26th.
In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 100,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total value of £301,000 ($393,258.43).
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.
