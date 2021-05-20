Analysts Set Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Price Target at GBX 211.25

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 100,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total value of £301,000 ($393,258.43).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 192 ($2.51). 1,389,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,031. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The company has a market cap of £986.64 million and a P/E ratio of 92.29. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 173.10 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

