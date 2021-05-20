Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target at $30.91

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 64.95. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

