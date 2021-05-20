Analysts Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT at $411.38

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $411.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,715 shares of company stock valued at $113,422,475. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $14.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.93. 158,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,042. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of -393.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

