Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Target Price at $40.22

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

