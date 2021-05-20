Analysts Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target at $49.40

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 649,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,452. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.