Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) PT at $22.10

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several brokerages have commented on TRQ. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,781,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,364,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,673,000.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

