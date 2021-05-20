Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser Buys 1,000 Shares

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $10,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,663.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter D.O. Donhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 19th, Peter D.O. Donhauser bought 1,165 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $14,760.55.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,276. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $820.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

