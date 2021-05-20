Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $99.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

