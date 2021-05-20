Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 207.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.7% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

