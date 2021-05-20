Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded up $23.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,331.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,293.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,987.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.