Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $153.06 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

