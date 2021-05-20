Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

