Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
