Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,961 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Applied Materials worth $474,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, ICAP lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

