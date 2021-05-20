Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $136.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

