Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $205.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.89.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $136.92 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.