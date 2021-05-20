APY.Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.64 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.44 million and $3.64 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00071993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00418490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00224580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.31 or 0.00981468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034517 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,992,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

