Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.06%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $11,901,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,871,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 373,475 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

