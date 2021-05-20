Arcblock (ABT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.34 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $14.96 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.01176193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.96 or 0.10006367 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

