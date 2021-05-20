Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 14,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 62,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

